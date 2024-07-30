GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AITUC leaders, volunteers pay homage to slain textile mill workers

Commemoration rally taken out, floral tributes paid to memorial statues

Published - July 30, 2024 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders and volunteers of the CPI-affiliated AITUC on Tuesday paid homage to the 12 textile mill workers who were gunned down by the French army during an agitation for basic rights in 1936.

A commemoration rally was taken out from near the Swadeshi Mill and floral tributes paid to the memorial statues.

The event also commemorated the workers’ struggle, led by Communist trade union leader V. Subbiah, that led to the Union Territory being the first place in Asia to implement the eight-hour daily shift on the basis of a historic agreement on October 31, 1936.

R. Viswanathan, former Minister, A.M. Saleem, CPI secretary, AITUC leaders S. Kasi Viswanathan, R. Kannniyappan, S. Murthy, K. Sethuselvam and Dinesh Ponnaiah and Nara Kalainathan led the tribute.

