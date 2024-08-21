AITUC extends support to Jipmer medicos’ strike seeking justice in Kolkata rape case

As the strike led by Jipmer Resident Doctors Association (JRDA) seeking justice in the Kolkata rape-murder case and mechanisms for workplace safety entered the eighth day on Tuesday, the CPI-affiliated AITUC staged a demonstration in front of the institution to express solidarity with the medical fraternity.

Since Monday, the Jipmer administration, has curtailed registrations at outpatient units to two hours due to shortage of hands in the wake of the boycott of non-emergency duties by resident doctors. The AITUC protest was to express solidarity with the agitation by resident doctors, and called for meting out the maximum punishment to the culprits.

Addressing the AITUC demonstration, K. Sethuselvam, AITUC State general secretary, sought an impartial probe by the CBI in the light of rising sexual atrocities on women, which represent a deep-seated social malaise, as well as the low conviction rates in offences of this nature.

Pointing out that there were serious misgivings over the initial response of authorities, He said the incident had also exposed the below-par facilities for health workers and how unsafe workplace could be for women. The AlTUC also demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the working conditions of doctors, nurses and other workers. Legislation should be enacted to ensure regulated working hours, rest rooms, toilet facilities and a safe working environment in all hospitals, it said.In the morning, students and resident doctors wore black masks in a ‘silent protest as a measure of putting faith in the Supreme Court, which is hearing the case. More medicos volunteered for ‘Bleed for Justice’, a blood donation campaign launched by the JRDA with support from the Jipmer Students’ Association, Jipmer Faculty Association and the Jipmer Registered Nurses Association.

A rally was conducted from Anna Nagar to Raja theatre where the resident doctors and students demanded the implementation of the Central Protection Act. In Yanam, Malladi Krishna Rao, former Health Minister and Special Representative for the government in Delhi, led a candlelight rally by staff of Jipmer off-site campus and the government hospital to condemn the incident.The JRDA has been holding consultations on the future course of the agitation.