ADVERTISEMENT

AITUC demands festival allowance for unorganised sector workers

October 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Members of AITUC staging a protest in support of their demands, including festival allowance for unorganised sector workers and pending salaries of employees of government societies, in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Members of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Monday staged a protest near the Legislative Assembly demanding festival allowance for unorganised workers.

The demand of the workers included a festival allowance of ₹5,000 to the workers of unorganised sector, disbursement of pending salary of workers in government societies and allocation of funds to the welfare board. The protesters raised slogans criticising the government for not providing pending salary of societies, including PASIC and PAPSCO.

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam and AITUC honorary president V.S. Abishegam participated in the agitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US