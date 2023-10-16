HamberMenu
AITUC demands festival allowance for unorganised sector workers

October 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of AITUC staging a protest in support of their demands, including festival allowance for unorganised sector workers and pending salaries of employees of government societies, in Puducherry on Monday.

Members of AITUC staging a protest in support of their demands, including festival allowance for unorganised sector workers and pending salaries of employees of government societies, in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Members of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Monday staged a protest near the Legislative Assembly demanding festival allowance for unorganised workers.

The demand of the workers included a festival allowance of ₹5,000 to the workers of unorganised sector, disbursement of pending salary of workers in government societies and allocation of funds to the welfare board. The protesters raised slogans criticising the government for not providing pending salary of societies, including PASIC and PAPSCO.

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam and AITUC honorary president V.S. Abishegam participated in the agitation.

