AITUC condemns move to shutdown PASIC

November 25, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has condemned the move by Pondicherry government to close down Pondicherry Agro Services and Industries Corporation Limited (PASIC)

AITUC Puducherry general secretary Sethu Selvam in a statement said the decision to shutdown the entity would adversely impact the life of around 500 employees associated with PASIC. There are around 163 people working with the organisation as daily rated workers for years, he said.

The All India N R Congress led National Democratic Alliance government had come to power with the promise to revive all sick public sector undertakings. However, the government has so far not able to reopen the closed textile mills such as Anglo French Textiles, he said.

“The government has now even started closing down Corporations. The NDA government is not concerned about the welfare of workers,” he alleged.

