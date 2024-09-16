GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AITUC asks government to not delay welfare board for unorganised sector

Published - September 16, 2024 11:55 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
The AITUC general council passed a resolution demanding a welfare board for unorganised workers.

The AITUC general council passed a resolution demanding a welfare board for unorganised workers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The CPI-affiliated AITUC has urged the government to urgently implement the long-pending plea for a welfare board for unorganised labourers.

The AITUC general council, which held a meeting presided by Dinesh Ponnaiah, AITUC president, passed a resolution asking the government to not delay any further the establishment of a welfare board that would extend a social security net for more than 40,000 workers in the unorganised sector across diverse vocations.

Pointing out that the government, which had announced the constitution of a welfare board following a long workers’ struggle, the proposal was yet to take off. The government should immediately set up a welfare board and allocated adequate funds, the resolution said.

Through another resolution, the AITUC reiterated its demand for a textile park that would aggregate defunct mills and generate jobs. It urged the Lt. Governor, K. Kailashnathan, who had recently visited the defunct AFT Mills and suggested putting the space to other use, to abandon the idea and instead take steps to revive the textile unit.

The AITUC has also demanded that enterprises such as PASIC and PAPSCO immediately disburse salary arrears to workers. It also wanted the Pondicherry Municipality to conduct the election to the street vendors committee as the process had been postponed abruptly after the filing of nominations.

AITUC general secretary K. Sethuselvam, AITUC honorary president V.S. Abishegam and others leaders participated.

Published - September 16, 2024 11:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.