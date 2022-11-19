  1. EPaper
AITUC appeals to L-G to give her nod to auction licence to operate IMFL outlets

AITUC members write to Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan that the auction will help the organisation to pay salary, pension liabilities and resume all business activities of PAPSCO

November 19, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Trade Union Congress has appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to give approval for the Cabinet decision to auction the licence owned by Puducherry Agro Products Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO) to operate outlets selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

In a letter to the Lt. Governor on Saturday, AITUC general secretary K. Sethu Selvam said the government in response to the suggestion made by trade unions had decided to e-auction the liquor licenses of 33 PAPSCO outlets.

The auction of the licenses was suggested to clear liabilities of the Corporation amounting to ₹150 crore and to revive the functioning of PAPSCO. The salaries of around 1,000 employees are not paid for the last 58 months, he said in the letter.

“The proposal for e-auction is awaiting approval from the Lt. Governor. The auction of the outlets will help the organisation to pay salary, pension liabilities and resume all business activities of PAPSCO,” Mr. Selvam said.

