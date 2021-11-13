Air quality in U.T. worsened on Deepavali day, says report

Particulate matter (10) levels in town found to be on the higher side by 158%

The air quality check conducted by the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee on Deepavali day revealed that the level of particulate matter PM (10) and PM (2.5) increased significantly during the celebrations on November 4.

The ambient air quality monitored by PPCC at Nainarmandapam, Mudaliarpet and Anna Nagar in the town found PM (10) level to be on the higher side by 158% and PM (2.5) by 149%. The readings were compared with the day before Deepavali, the committee said in a release.

The town level average calculated for PM10 and PM2.5 were 165 ug/m3 and 122 ug/m3 respectively.

The data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring station located at Jawahar Nagar revealed that the concentration of PM10 and PM 2.5 were 156 ug/m3 and 145 ug/m3 respectively.

However, the concentration of SO2 and NO2 were within the prescribed standards. In Karaikal, the concentration of particular matter decreased by 7.5% on Deepavali compared to the previous day, the release added.

The ambient noise level measured at Muthialpet and Mudaliarpet here and at Kovilpathu in Karaikal showed an increase in the noise level. The noise level increased by 18.3% in Muthialpet and 25.5% in Mudaliarpet. In Karaikal, the increase was by 28.7 %, the release said.

The PPCC attributed increase in noise level to bursting of crackers, heavy movement of vehicles and other anthropogenic activities (increasing concentration of atmospheric pollutants), the release added.

“The outcome of the report reveals that concentration of pollutants was found to be on the higher side. The air quality found in Puducherry was found to be very poor and in Karaikal it was satisfactory,” the release said.