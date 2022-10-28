Air quality in Puducherry took a beating this Deepavali

PM (10) and PM (2.5) levels were higher than on a normal day, the Committee said | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The ambient air quality in the Union Territory took a beating this Deepavali with a significant increase in particulate matter PM (10) and PM (2.5) due to the bursting of crackers, with the Puducherry region witnessing a sharp spike in pollution that was above the prescribed limit, and much worse when compared to levels on a normal day.

According to a press release, the ambient air quality monitored by the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) at Reddiyarpalayam, Mudaliarpet, and Anna Nagar in the city found PM (10) and PM (2.5) levels to be on the higher side. The readings were compared with the day before Deepavali. The city level average calculated for PM10 and PM2.5 were 335 ug/m3 and 268 ug/m3 respectively.

Similarly, in Karaikal region, the concentration of PM (10) was found to be above the prescribed standard limit. In Karaikal, the concentration of PM (10) was 130 ug/m3 against the standard limit of 100 ug/m3. However, the concentration of SO2 and NO2 were within the prescribed standards.

The data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring station located at Jawahar Nagar revealed that the concentration of PM10 and PM 2.5 were 308 ug/m3 and 251 ug/m3 respectively.

The ambient noise level measured at Muthialpet and Mudaliarpet in Puducherry and at Kovilpathu in Karaikal showed an increase in the noise level. The noise level increased by 22% in Muthialpet and 33% in Mudaliarpet. In Karaikal, the increase was by 30 %, the release said.

The PPCC attributed increase in noise level to bursting of crackers, heavy movement of vehicles, and other anthropogenic activities (increasing concentration of atmospheric pollutants).

“The outcome of the report reveals that concentration of pollutants was found to be on the higher side. The air quality found in Puducherry was found to be severe and in Karaikal it was moderate,” the release said.