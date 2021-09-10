‘Air conditioning R&D focus on improving energy efficiency’

PUDUCHERRY

10 September 2021 03:24 IST

Improving energy efficiency and lightening the copper circuitry in devices are among the key focus areas of Research and Development (R&D) in air conditioning, said Gurmeet Singh, chairman and managing director of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India.

Addressing a press conference after the launch of ‘Hitachi Home’, a first of its kind showcase in the South of a whole range of consumer and commercial space products by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Mr. Singh said both areas where R&D was evolving were critical to the price point and recurring cost for consumers.

Ongoing research at the ₹150 crore Global Development Centre in Kadi, Gujarat, which has since commissioning in 2019 been developing designs for worldwide adoption, was also focused on air conditioning technologies that optimise performance at the highest and lowest temperature ranges.

These would involve devices that can double up as heaters in minus 3 degree climate zones or high cooling indoors even when the outdoor unit is exposed to temperatures as high as 52 degree C, Mr. Singh said.

Display of products

The Hitachi Home, showroom in partnership with Ganviz Enterprises, a city-based consumer electronics store, will display a wide range of room air conditioners (split and window), cassette type, ducted, chillers and VRF systems. It also features anti-corrosion devices for coastal markets like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

This was part of the air conditioning major’s push for expanding the market and strengthening partner channels in the south.

Vishal Negi, from the Johnson-Hitachi joint venture and Madi Ramasamy, Ganviz, Puducherry also spoke.