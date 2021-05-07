AINRC’s Rangasamy sworn-in as Puducherry Chief Minister for fourth time

PUDUCHERRY

07 May 2021 17:19 IST

BJP nominee to be Deputy CM, says Kishan Reddy

Founder leader of All India N R Congress N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the fourth time. He will head a coalition government comprising the BJP and the party nominee would be given the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for the first time, according to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Rangasamy at a function held with COVID-19 protocols on the lawns of Raj Nivas.

Immediately after the swearing-in, Mr Rangasamy reached the Legislative Assembly and assumed charge as Chief Minister. He signed the official registrar and left the Legislative Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by a limited number of people, including Mr. Kishan Reddy, newly elected legislators belonging to AINRC, BJP, DMK, Congress, Independents and leaders of AIADMK.

The AINRC, which contested as part of the National Democratic Alliance along with BJP and AIADMK, has secured 10 seats. BJP won 6 seats while AIADMK drew a blank in the 30 member Assembly.

Mr Reddy along with BJP legislators called on the Lt Governor after the swearing-in ceremony. Shortly after the meeting, the Union Minister told the media that the AINRC and BJP have come to an understanding on the ministerial berths.

Both the parties have decided to share three ministers each, including the posts of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. The BJP would get the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and two ministers, he said.

“The Chief Minister assumed office on Friday because its an auspicious day. The cabinet will be expanded in two days. Everything will go in a smooth affair,” Mr Reddy said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Reddy presided over a meeting of newly elected legislators to elect former Minister A. Namassivayam as leader of BJP legislature party.