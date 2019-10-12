AINRC will emerge stronger after bypoll, says Rangasamy

Leader of the Opposition leader N. Rangasamy on Friday said the All India N.R.Congress (AINRC) will emerge stronger after the Kamaraj Nagar byelection.

He told presspersons on the sidelines of campaigning for Kamaraj Nagar byelection, the AINRC chief said certain Congress leaders were daydreaming of his party’s disintegration. “It is the Congress that is weakening across the country. Even senior Congress leaders have predicted bleak prospects for the party,” he said.

Mr. Rangasamy said the Congress government had failed to fulfil any promise made during the run-up to the 2016 Assembly elections.

AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan said the AINRC-led alliance would form the next government in the Union Territory after the 2021 Assembly elections. People would definitely vote out the Congress because of its failure to provide good governance, he added.

He said the alliance had no intention to dislodge the Congress government before the general elections.