Puducherry

AINRC will continue its alliance with BJP: Rangasamy

Poll prep: AINRC chief N. Rangasamy at the launch of the party’s online membership drive.  

The All-India N.R. Congress (AINRC) will continue its alliance with the BJP in the coming Assembly election in Puducherry, Opposition leader and party founder N. Rangasamy said on Wednesday.

Interacting with mediapersons after launching an online membership drive for party workers in Puducherry, he said there would be no change in the party’s alliance with the BJP.

“The party will continue its alliance with the BJP,” he said, adding that he would be meeting BJP president J.P. Nadda during his visit to Puducherry on January 31.

Asked about suspended Congress leader A. Namassivayam reportedly joining the BJP, he said, “Issues like the Chief Minister’s post, among other things, will be discussed at the meeting with the BJP’s top leadership.” He criticised the Congress government for the poor condition of roads in the Union Territory. “The condition of roads in the town and rural areas has become horrible. It is difficult to even to walk on the roads now,” he said.

