AINRC takes objection to the protest by Independent MLA against CM

It is flouting the norms of coalition propriety, says AINRC MLA A.K.D Arumugam

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 27, 2022 20:07 IST

Government whip and AINRC MLA A.K.D Arumugam has criticised Independent legislator P. Angalane for staging a protest against Chief Minister N. Rangasamy flouting the norms of coalition propriety.

Mr. Angalane, a supporter of BJP in the Assembly, had staged a protest on the portico of the Assembly against Mr. Rangasamy for allegedly showing neglect towards his constituency.  

“We (AINRC) will not lower our self-respect. The way he (Angalane) staged the protest was wrong. Also, it was wrong on the part of a BJP legislator to visit the Independent legislator when he staged the protest,” he told reporters in the Assembly.

The AINRC legislators had met in the Assembly on Monday to express their displeasure on the protest staged by Mr. Angalane.

“We don’t know how he was allowed to stage the protest in the Assembly. After the Speaker returns from Delhi, we will certainly take up the issue. We will talk to the BJP legislators also on the issue,” he said.

The AINRC meeting was attended by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Deputy Speaker Rajavelou and other legislators.

