AINRC legislators call on Speaker, Home Minister to express displeasure over MLA’s remarks against Rangasamy

They urge Namassivayam to rein in members from making provocative remarks

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 28, 2022 19:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

AINRC legislators holding a discussion with Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A Namassivayam at the Assembly in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislators belonging to the All India N. R Congress on Wednesday met Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A. Namassivayam against the backdrop of the recent remarks made by Independent legislator P. Angalane, an associate member of Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly, against Chief Minister and AINRC founder N. Rangasamy.

AINRC was more upset over the support extended by BJP legislator P. M. L Kalyanasundaram to Mr. Angalane when he staged the protest. 

“We have expressed our displeasure on the remarks made by Mr. Angalane and the support extended to him by Mr. Kalyanasundaram. The Speaker should not have allowed the Independent member to use the Assembly for the protest. We heard that the BJP leadership had also dissociated from the comments made by the legislator. We have told the Home Minister to rein in their members from making such provocative remarks, “ an AINRC member told The Hindu

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the meeting saw BJP legislators also trading charges against the Chief Minister for not supporting development works in constituencies held by them and those Independents supporting them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

AINRC was represented by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Deputy Speaker Rajavelou and Government whip A. K. D Arumugham.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app