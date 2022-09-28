AINRC legislators call on Speaker, Home Minister to express displeasure over MLA’s remarks against Rangasamy

They urge Namassivayam to rein in members from making provocative remarks

AINRC legislators holding a discussion with Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A Namassivayam at the Assembly in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Legislators belonging to the All India N. R Congress on Wednesday met Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A. Namassivayam against the backdrop of the recent remarks made by Independent legislator P. Angalane, an associate member of Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly, against Chief Minister and AINRC founder N. Rangasamy.

AINRC was more upset over the support extended by BJP legislator P. M. L Kalyanasundaram to Mr. Angalane when he staged the protest.

“We have expressed our displeasure on the remarks made by Mr. Angalane and the support extended to him by Mr. Kalyanasundaram. The Speaker should not have allowed the Independent member to use the Assembly for the protest. We heard that the BJP leadership had also dissociated from the comments made by the legislator. We have told the Home Minister to rein in their members from making such provocative remarks, “ an AINRC member told The Hindu.

Sources said the meeting saw BJP legislators also trading charges against the Chief Minister for not supporting development works in constituencies held by them and those Independents supporting them.

AINRC was represented by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Deputy Speaker Rajavelou and Government whip A. K. D Arumugham.