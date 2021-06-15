AINRC-led NDA should clarify stand on hydrocarbon project, says Narayanasamy

The former Puducherry CM said the exploration, if carried out, would destroy the coastline and impact the livelihood of farmers and fishermen

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has asked the AINRC-led NDA government to make its stand clear on the reported move by the Centre to allow hydrocarbon exploration projects in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

In a video released to the media on Monday night, the former Chief Minister said the Congress government in the Union Territory had opposed the move by Centre.

Recalling his letter to the Union Ministers in 2019 and the government resolution in the Assembly opposing the hydrocarbon projects, the former Chief Minister said the exploration, if carried out, would destroy the coastline and impact the livelihood of farmers and fishermen. The Congress had made its stand clear on opposing the project.

Now, there had been reports of the Centre reviving the projects in the UT and in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had already written to the Prime Minister expressing his government’s concern about the project.

“Chief Minister N. Rangasamy should make his stand clear and emulate Mr. Stalin in opposing the project. The Union Government and BJP are keen to help Vedanta company in carrying out the hydrocarbon project. The new government should take a strong stand against the project considering the damage it would create in the UT,” the former Chief Minister said.