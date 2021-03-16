Puducherry Assembly elections | AINRC chief to contest from Thattanchavady, Yanam

Two other AINRC, Congress and AIADMK and three BJP members filed their papers though their parties have not officially announced the list

Founder president of All India N.R. Congress and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has decided to contest from the Thattanchavady and Yanam Assembly segments.

He disclosed the decision to contest from two seats after filing nomination papers for Thattanchavady on Monday. “I will be filing the nomination papers for Yanam on Wednesday,” he told reporters after submitting papers at the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

It might be recalled that while facing the 2011 Assembly poll a few days after founding the AINRC, Mr. Rangasamy decided to contest from Indira Nagar and Kadirgamam constituencies.

Though he won both seats, he decided to retain the Indira Nagar. He won the Indira Nagar seat again in the 2016 poll.

Former Minister’s invite

Last month, former Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, who had been retaining the Yanam seat in the last five assembly polls, invited Mr. Rangasamy to contest from his constituency following his decision to quit electoral politics.

Meanwhile, two other AINRC, Congress and AIADMK and three BJP members also filed their nomination papers on Monday, though their respective parties have not officially announced the candidate list.

While former Minister K. Lakshminarayanan filed nomination for the Raj Bhavan seat as AINRC candidate, recently inducted member A.K.D Arumugham filed papers for the Indira Nagar constituency.

G. Nehru, AINRC member, submitted papers for contesting from Orleanpet as an Independent candidate.

Congress legislators R.K.R. Ananantharaman and T. Djeamourthy filed nominations for their respective Manavely and Ariankuppam constituencies.

Even as the AIADMK was engaged in seat-sharing talks with the BJP, the Dravidian party’s two prominent members, Om Sakhi Segar and sitting legislator Vayyapuri Manikantan, also filed papers.

Mr. Segar filed papers from the Nellithope constituency, which he had won previously. Mr. Manikantan submitted papers for his sitting Muthialpet seat.

Interestingly, former Congressman turned BJP member John Kumar’s son, J. Vivilian Richiards, filed the nomination papers for contesting from the Nellithope constituency as a BJP candidate.

Mr. Kumar, meanwhile, filed his papers from his Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

BJP member P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram submitted papers for the Kalapet constituency, which he won while being an AINRC member.

The DMK candidates who were the first to be declared officially also started submitting nominations.

Party leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Siva filed papers for the Villianur constituency, leaving his traditional seat to the recently inducted S. Gopal.

Mr. Gopal filed the nomination for the Orleanpet constituency.

Former Minister and DMK convener (North) S.P. Sivakumar submitted nomination papers for the Raj Bhavan constituency.