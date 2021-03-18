AINRC chief Rangasamy files nomination from Yanam too

PUDUCHERRY

18 March 2021 01:49 IST

He is the 2nd non-Telugu speaking leader to contest the seat

All India N.R. Congress founder and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday became the second non-Telugu speaking leader from Puducherry to contest in an Assembly election from the enclave of Yanam.

The Opposition leader, who took out a long roadshow with former Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao at Yanam before filing his nomination papers at the Region Administration Office, is only the second non-Telugu leader after former Chief Minister P. Shanmugham to contest from Yanam. The only difference was that Mr. Shanmugham picked Yanam for a byelection in 2000 to seek a mandate to formalise his candidature as Chief Minister when the Congress took over the reigns of governance after TMC withdrew support to the R.V. Janakiraman-led DMK government in the Union Territory.

He contested the bypoll from Yanam after Mr. Rao vacated the seat for him. Mr. Shanmugham defeated AIADMK’s M. Sai Kumar by 8,880 seats from the Yanam constituency. In the case of Mr. Rangasamy, Yanam would be his second constituency as he found it “auspicious,” to contest two seats in an Assembly election to make a “major impact.” He had on Monday filed nomination papers from Thattanchavady, which he represented from 1991 to 2011.

In the first Assembly election after he formed the AINRC in 2011, he contested from Indira Nagar and Kadirgamam to win both the seats and took his party to a historic win. The party won 15 of the 17 seats and formed the government with the support of an Independent.

He retained Indira Nagar and resigned from Kadirgamam. “Our leader is very religious, and he goes by certain beliefs. He is certain to make it big this election also,” said an AINRC functionary.

However, CPI secretary A.M. Saleem thinks Mr. Rangasamy was rattled that he is up against the Left party’s nominee, who is a young face (Sethu Selvam) from Thattanchavady constituency itself. “He is not sure of winning the seat as our alliance partner, DMK, wrested the seat from his party in the 2019 bypoll. There is no other reason for him to contest from another region,” he told The Hindu.