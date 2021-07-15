Puducherry

‘AINRC, BJP should urge Centre to stop dam work’

The All India N R Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party should use their good offices to prevail upon the Centre and Karnataka government to stop construction of Mekedatu dam and a bed dam over Markandeya river, a source of the Thenpennai river downstream, Congress Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said the construction of dams by Karnataka government would destroy agriculture activity in Karaikal and Puducherry.

The construction of bed dam over the tributary of the Thenpennai river would impact farming as well as cause acute water shortage in Puducherry, Mr. Vaithilingam added.

Advice to BJP leaders

“The BJP leaders from the Union Territory often would visit Karnataka to meet their leaders. They should use the opportunity to brief them about the damage the dams would cause,” he said.

Mr. Vaithilingam also urged the government to take necessary steps, including legal measures, to prevent Karnataka from going ahead with the project.


Comments
