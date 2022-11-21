AINRC and BJP settling scores through Independents

November 21, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY:

The perceived attack by two Independent legislators — Nehru alias Kuppusamy and Prakash Kumar — against the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary and senior officials, is considered an intensification of the cold war between Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s All India N. R. Congress and its ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party in the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory.

Upping the ante against the Centre, the two legislators who are considered very close to Mr. Rangasamy, on Sunday convened a meeting of various non-governmental organisations, including Tamil outfits, to discuss ways to intensify the struggle for Statehood for Puducherry.

The meeting had decided to organise a slew of protests, public interface programmes and seminars to gather support for the demand for Statehood.

“The Centre considers the Union Territory as a laboratory for experimentation. The privatisation of Electricity Department is such a move. And the Lt Governor, Chief Secretary and other IAS officers posted by the Union Government do not even consider decisions taken by the Legislative Assembly or orders passed by the Chief Minister. So Statehood is the only answer, “ Mr. Nehru said at the meeting.

Mr. Nehru, who along with Mr. Prakash extended support to the AINRC in the NDA block in the Assembly, had in the past too attacked the Centre and Lt. Governor for the ‘lack of support’ given by them to the Chief Minister in implementing development and welfare schemes.

“As regards Sunday’s meeting, we are not too concerned. We all know the backing the two legislators are having and now it has became more evident through the participation of people heading several organisations at the Sunday’s meeting. It’s only a pressure tactics and we are not going to play into their hands. BJP will explain to the people the amount of money sanctioned by the Centre to the Union Territory, including ₹1,400 crore recently announced,” a top BJP leader told The Hindu.

He added that party workers had already started preparations for 2024 polls in the Union Territory. The party would be fielding its nominee for the lone Lok Sabha seat, he added.

The relationship between AINRC and BJP are not in the best of times with both using Independent legislators to settle scores. Just a few weeks ago, Independent legislators, Angalane and Gollapalli Srinvas Ashok, who are associate members of BJP in the Assembly, resorted to an agitation in the Assembly against the Chief Minister.

Both the legislators attacked Mr. Rangasamy for ignoring them in allocating constituency development fund. The legislators went on to argue that they were being ignored for extending support to BJP.