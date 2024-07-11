ADVERTISEMENT

AINRC-BJP lost moral right to rule Puducherry after LS poll defeat: CPI

Published - July 11, 2024 12:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A.M. Saleem. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India has observed that the All India NR Congress-BJP government has lost its moral authority to rule the Union Territory following the loss of BJP candidate in the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resolution adopted at the CPI’s executive council meeting held here on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 said the people of UT gave a befitting reply to the AINRC-BJP government for its three years of misrule.

Party secretary A.M. Saleem in a release on Thursday, said the CPI and other Opposition parties have organised several protests during last three years against the government policies related to EWS reservation, electricity privatisation, closure of ration shops, delay in the revival of textile mills and failure to curb ganja menace. 

The AINRC-BJP government was also mired in scams. People of UT have realised the failures of the government and hence they voted against the BJP candidate in the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Central government also failed to provide any additional funds to Puducherry. Now, the ruling party members are fighting to hide their failures and for selfish interests. The government has lost the trust of people and moral right to govern the territory. In future, we will strive to oust the government and form a regime that protects the interest of people,” the secretary said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US