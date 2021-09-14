AINRC, BJP keen to contest in Rajya Sabha polls

PUDUCHERRY

14 September 2021 14:41 IST

While Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy wants to nominate former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, his party’s alliance partner, BJP, is “very determined” to get its nominee elected

With the Election Commission of India set to issue the notification for the October 4 Rajya Sabha polls on Wednesday, there is intense lobbying by both the All India N R Congress (AINRC) and the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance for the lone seat in the Union Territory.

Once the notification comes into force, interested candidates can file nominations till September 22. The Commission has indicated the last date for withdrawal as September 27. The poll will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 4.

AINRC chief and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is keen to nominate former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao (in the previous Congress government) for the seat, though there are other claimants from his party.

According to a source in AINRC, an influential family with members in the party has also shown a keen interest in the nomination to the Rajya Sabha. “Within our party, things will be sorted out as the final say rests with the Chief Minister. He is the final decision-making authority,” the source said.

However, the party’s headache lies in the fact that its important ally in the NDA, the BJP, is “very determined” to get its nominee elected to the Upper House. “It’s part of the party’s strategy nationwide to increase its tally in the Upper House. So it is important to get our party man nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” a BJP leader said.

Getting a member elected from the UT is also important for the party’s expansions plans, especially in Tamil Nadu, the leader said. The names of Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan and party local unit president V. Saminathan are being floated by party circles. “A final decision will be taken by the party high command regarding the RS seat in the NDA and also about the BJP candidate,” the leader said.

Party in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, who was here for two days last week, is expected to make a second visit on Monday, said a BJP leader. When contacted, Mr. Surana said, “We are a responsible alliance partner and will certainly follow the coalition dharma. We will sit together and negotiate as was done during the seat sharing talks and cabinet formation.”

The Rajya Sabha election will be the first test for the NDA alliance after its first government was formed outside Karnataka in the South, say political observers.