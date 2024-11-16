AINRC-BJP government failed on law and order front, says Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy has accused the AINRC-BJP government of not taking strong action against anti-social elements in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the deterioration of the law and order situation was reflective in the threat faced by Independent legislator M. Sivasankaran from an anti-social element. The rowdy had threatened the Independent MLA recently but no action was taken against the culprit, he said.

“The anti-social element, Ramu, is getting support from people in the government. The fact that the administration failed to act against the rowdy who threatened an MLA, shows the law and order situation in Puducherry,” the Congress leader said.

Criticising the government on making false promises, he said the Chief Minister had announced reopening of ration shops to distribute free rice. “The ration shops are not reopened yet. Even the free rice and sugar announced as Deepavali gift were not provided to people on time. The announcement on providing ten essential items on a subsidised rate also did not materialise,” the former Chief Minister said.