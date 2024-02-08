AINRC-BJP coalition Govt. has failed to fulfil poll promises: former CM Narayanasamy

February 08, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday charged the ruling AINRC-BJP combine had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people on various issues during the run up to the Assembly polls in the Union Territory in 2021.

Speaking to reporters. Mr. Narayanasamy alleged several schemes including the disbursal of LPG subsidy and the monthly aid of ₹1,000 to women heads of below poverty line families had not been properly implemented although tall claims were made by the Government that these schemes had covered a majority of the beneficiaries. Several schemes announced by the Government had also been stalled, he said.

He sought to know which of the “tall campaign promises”, be it the promise of Statehood, opening of ration shops, attracting industries or creation of jobs, had been fulfilled.

The demand for Statehood has been hanging in balance for years together. He accused the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy of having failed in persuading the Centre to grant Statehood for Puducherry.

Mr. Narayanasamy said Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan should quit office and seek ticket to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as a nominee of the BJP in Puducherry instead of converting the Raj Nivas as a headquarters of the BJP.

According to him, corruption was rampant in all departments while development works have taken a backseat in the U.T. People are waiting for us (INDIA bloc) to send the BJP-NDA government home in the forthcoming elections, he claimed. The Congress would come out with all details and evidences of corruption by the ruling AINRC-BJP coalition Government in Puducherry during the run up to the Parliamentary elections, he said.