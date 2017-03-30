AINRC, AIADMK members walk out

The All India N. R Congress (AINRC) on Thursday staged a walkout to protest against the government’s failure to keep its poll promises.

As Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was about to present the vote-on-account, AINRC members were on their feet seeking permission to speak in the House.

After Speaker denied them permission, the legislators, led by Opposition leader N. Rangasamy, staged a walkout.

AIADMK members also staged a walkout but returned after a while.

But the N.R. Congress members, except T.P.R. Selvame, who represents Mannadipet, kept away from the day’s proceedings.

Praises Minister

Mr. Selvame sat through the discussion on the complaint filed by AIADMK MLA A. Baskar against the Pondicherry Municipality Commissioner and in his speech even complimented Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan for duly attending to grievances pertaining to his constituency. He said he had even given representation to ministers when N.R. Congress was in power but it was to no avail.

The N.R. Congress legislator was nodding his head when Congress whip R.K.R. Anantharaman was asking whether the Opposition members would join them in a protest against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in New Delhi.

Several reasons were being attributed to Mr. Selvame’s recent tilt towards the Congress.