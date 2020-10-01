Aided school teachers continue protest in Puducherry

As part of the ongoing agitation demanding pending salary, teachers belonging to the government-aided schools on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Education Department.
Around 400 teachers belonging to 35 government- aided schools and pensioners are on an agitation urging the government for several months to act on their demands.
They were yet to receive salary and pension for the last ten months due to differences of opinion between the Lt Governor and elected government on procedures related to non-adherance of rules by some of the aided-schools.
Director of School Education P. T Rudra Goud told The Hindu that the department on Thursday put up yet another file for early disbursement of salary. “The government will have to decide on the payment of salary,” he said.
