AICC secretary criticises Puducherry Lieutenant Governor’s style of functioning

Bedi still interfering with governance, says Sanjay Dutt

AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt on Friday took objection to the style of functioning of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, despite a court order directing her to work in unison with the elected government.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the court had given a clear direction to the Lt. Governor to work as per the aid and advice of Cabinet. Even during COVID-19 times, Ms. Bedi continued to interfere in the day-to-day administration, he alleged.

The Lt. Governor was a strong advocate of field visits by officials and those in public service. However, she had never come out of Raj Nivas during the pandemic, the Congress leader charged. Complimenting the government for being proactive in containing the spread of pandemic, Mr. Dutt said contrary to the Lt. Governor, the Chief Minister and ministers led from the front in controlling COVID-19, and they were on the field visiting containment zones and hospitals to monitor the work of healthcare workers and others.

He also announced that AICC secretary in-charge of the Union Territory Dinesh Gundu Rao would be visiting Puducherry on Saturday to kick-start election works.