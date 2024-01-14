GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AICC leader Mukul Wasnik to attend party event in Puducherry

January 14, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik

Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Senior Congress leader and convenor of party’s National Alliance Committee Mukul Wasnik will soon visit Puducherry, Member of Parliament and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam said.

Speaking at an event hosted by PCC to induct a social worker into the Congress on Saturday, Mr. Vaithilingam said the party would be organising a major event at Muthialpet. Rajendran, a social worker, would be given party membership by Mr. Wasnik, he said

“People are joining the Congress after seeing the spirited fight put up by party MP Rahul Gandhi for various social causes. Mr. Rahul has inspired people because of his continuous fight against authority and to uphold democratic values,” the PCC chief said.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and party vice- president P. K Devadoss were among those attended the event.

Chairman for war room

As part of its preparations for Lok Sabha polls, the PCC has appointed former Deputy Speaker and member of Political Affairs Committee of PCC, M. N. R. Balan, as chairman of the war room at the PCC office. The appointment was made by Mr. Vaithilingam a few days ago.

According to a PCC functionary, the party would be utilising the visit of Mr. Wasnik as a major political event to sharpen its attack on the National Democratic Alliance governments at Centre and U.T. The visit would pave the way for laying the ground work for PCC’s preparations for Parliamentary elections in Puducherry, he added.

