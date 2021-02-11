AICC launches campaign to recruit social media ‘warriors’

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday launched its campaign in the Union Territory to recruit around 5 lakh social media “warriors” to protect principles of the Constitution.
AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt, while launching the programme along with PCC president A. V Subramanian at the party office, said the country was going through a difficult situation where all democratic institutions and principles were being demolished by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government.
The campaign, ‘Join Congress Social Media’, planned to recruit 5 lakh social media warriors to fight against the policies of the Union Government. After scrutiny of the recruited persons, 50,000 people will be made office-bearers, he said.
The only way to fight the “authoritarian” attitude of the Centre was to unite the people and bring them on a common platform, he said.
The awareness campaign would be held for a month followed by screening, interviews and training programmes.
After the launch of the nation-wide programme in New Delhi recently, the party had received several responses from the Union Territory, he said.
