AICC continues efforts to sort out differences within Cabinet

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Sanjay Dutt on Thursday continued deliberations with Cabinet members and legislators to sort out differences within the legislative wing of the party in Puducherry.

Mr. Dutt, who arrived here on Thursday evening, held parleys with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, who is also chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), and legislators. Except for Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and V. Vizeaveny, all other legislators were present at the deliberations, a senior PCC functionary told The Hindu. While Mr. Lakshminarayanan was out of the country, Ms. Vizeaveny was preoccupied and could not attend the meet, the functionary said.

Fund allocation

The dispute came to light after Mr. Namassivayam boycotted the August 1 Cabinet meeting and an all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister on August 4. According to sources in the party, the minister was miffed with the Chief Minister for not allocating adequate funds for his ministry and on certain transfer related issues.

Immediately after reports surfaced on the absence of Mr. Namassivayam, AICC deputed Mr. Dutt, early this month, to hold talks with ministers and legislators. Subsequently, the PCC chief met AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik in Delhi and briefed him about the developments.

During his second visit on Thursday, the AICC secretary reportedly appealed to legislators for an united front as it would otherwise affect the stability of the government.

“Certain issues have been sorted out to an extent and further talks will be held in New Delhi,” the PCC functionary said.

On Friday after participating in the Quit India Movement Day celebrations at PCC office, Mr. Dutt, Mr. Narayanasamy and Mr. Namassivayam left for New Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting. The three leaders were expected to hold further talks with the high command to sort out the issues, sources said.