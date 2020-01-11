AICC apprised of MLA’s outburst against government: Narayanasamy

The All India Congress Committee has been apprised of Congress MLA N. Danavelou’s outburst against the government, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Friday.

Responding to questions at a press conference, the Chief Minister said party leadership would decide on the course of action against Mr. Danavelou. “We don’t need his certificate. The Government of India and NITI Aayog have recognised the work of this government,” he said.

Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao, who was present at the press conference, refuted the legislator’s allegation that Primary Health Centres in Bahour constituency were short on medicines and drivers for ambulance. He said there were two ambulances and six drivers.

Mr. Danavelou was angry because the Health Department did not heed his request for appointing his candidate as a driver. The Lt. Governor was free to inspect any of the hospitals herself to confirm the availability of medicines, Mr. Rao said. The MLA, while speaking at a demonstration in a village at Bahour on Thursday, had termed the government as “non-functional and unfit.”

Mr. Danavelou, who joined Congress just before the Assembly elections, had been critical of the government both inside the Assembly and at public meetings. He even threatened of staging a walk-out in the Assembly to highlight the failures of the Congress government.