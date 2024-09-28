AIC-PECF signs agreement with private firm to support start-up ecosystem in Puducherry

Atal Incubation Centre-Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation (AIC-PECF), an incubation centre supported by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Tally Solutions have come together to support the start-up eco system in Puducherry.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Executive Director of AIC-PECF R. Sundaramurthy and Associate Vice President, Finance, Tally Solutions, Annamma Thomas, here on Friday with the aim to drive entrepreneurship in the Union Territory, an official release here said.

The agreement paves the way for mutual collaboration to drive entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth in the country by providing critical mentorship, financial aid and technological support to budding startups. AIC-PECF would focus on mentoring and guiding young entrepreneurs and Tally Solutions will provide technological and business support, the release said.

“ The partnership between Tally Solutions and AIC-PECF is expected to impact companies across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, clean energy and sustainable technologies, education etc. Both the organisations will be committed to foster and enhance entrepreneurial culture, through workshops, seminars and networking events, further cementing their dedication to innovation and the growth of India’s startup ecosystem,” said Mr Sundaramurthy.

Commenting on the agreement, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions, Jayati Singh said the AIC-PECF will play a lead role in the initial stages of building a startup. Tally Solutions will be involved in the incubation and post-incubation stages, connecting entrepreneurs with the right avenues of credit access and investments, the release said.

