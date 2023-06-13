AIAIDMK stages protest against remarks against party icon

June 13, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The AIADMK, an ally of the ruling NDA in Puducherry, staged a protest late on Monday seeking the removal of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai for his veiled remark against party supremo and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Protestors, led by AIADMK Secretary (East) A. Anbalagan, raised slogans against the BJP leader and condemned his relentless barbs at the AIADMK, which is also in alliance with the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Anbalagan later told reporters that Mr. Annamalai, relatively a novice in politics, was least qualified to pass remarks on a leader of the stature of Jayalalithaa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assailing Mr. Annamalai for slandering an icon of the AIADMK when the BJP was in an alliance with the party, Mr. Anbalagan called for the latter’s removal from the leadership position of the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.