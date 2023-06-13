AIAIDMK stages protest against remarks against party icon

June 13, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The AIADMK, an ally of the ruling NDA in Puducherry, staged a protest late on Monday seeking the removal of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai for his veiled remark against party supremo and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Protestors, led by AIADMK Secretary (East) A. Anbalagan, raised slogans against the BJP leader and condemned his relentless barbs at the AIADMK, which is also in alliance with the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Anbalagan later told reporters that Mr. Annamalai, relatively a novice in politics, was least qualified to pass remarks on a leader of the stature of Jayalalithaa.

Assailing Mr. Annamalai for slandering an icon of the AIADMK when the BJP was in an alliance with the party, Mr. Anbalagan called for the latter’s removal from the leadership position of the BJP.