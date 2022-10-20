AIADMK workers stage protest

Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday staged a protest at two different places to condemn the arrest of party’s interim general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai.

AIADMK workers led by former legislator and party secretary, East, A. Anbalagan, staged a protest near Anna Statue to contemn the action against Mr. Palaniswami. They raised slogans against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K Stalin and the DMK.

Another protest was organised by deputy Secretary and former legislator Vayyapuri Manikantan at Muthialpet. Party workers staged a road roko to condemn the DMK government.