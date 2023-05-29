HamberMenu
AIADMK workers stage protest in Puducherry

May 29, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry unit of AIADMK protesting against the liquor policy of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry unit of AIADMK protesting against the liquor policy of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Puducherry unit of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday staged a demonstration to protest against the liquor policy of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Addressing workers, party Puducherry secretary A. Anbalagan said the DMK government was responsible for the hooch tragedy. DMK members were involved in the sale of spurious liquor, he said. He alleged that the law and order situation has worsened after M. K Stalin took over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the latter failed to govern the State properly. The Central government should intervene to restore law and order situation in the State, he added.

