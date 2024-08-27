AIADMK workers protest against Annamalai’s remarks about Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Puducherry

The members of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday staged a protest in Puducherry to condemn the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, K. Annamalai, for his demeaning remarks against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Led by AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan, party workers gathered at Ouppalam and raised slogans against Mr. Annamalai.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Anbalagan said the BJP president was trying to get “cheap publicity” by making such statements against senior leaders of the AIADMK. The Tamil Nadu government should register a case against Mr. Annamalai for causing discord in society by making “irresponsible” statements .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.