AIADMK workers protest against Annamalai’s remarks about Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Puducherry

The members of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday staged a protest in Puducherry to condemn the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, K. Annamalai, for his demeaning remarks against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Led by AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan, party workers gathered at Ouppalam and raised slogans against Mr. Annamalai.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Anbalagan said the BJP president was trying to get “cheap publicity” by making such statements against senior leaders of the AIADMK. The Tamil Nadu government should register a case against Mr. Annamalai for causing discord in society by making “irresponsible” statements .