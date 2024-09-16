AIADMK workers observe fast against electricity tariff hike in Puducherry

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday held a day-long fast to highlight the failure of the AINRC-BJP government to prevent frequent power tariff hike in Puducherry.

Addressing the workers at the fast venue on Anna Salai, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the government cannot shrug its responsibility by merely stating that the power tariff was decided by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC). The government did not put pressure on JERC to defer the hike, he said.

The frequent hike has created huge financial burden on the common man, he said adding that the fast was only a token protest. The party would intensify its agitation if the hike was not withdrawn, he added.

Participation of INDIA bloc constituents

In a significant development, an Independent legislator, representatives of social organisations and Tamil outfits, who are usually associated with the INDIA bloc only in Puducherry, have participated in the protest.

Extending support to the fast, Independent legislator, Nehru alias Kuppusamy, addressed the gathering and sat with the protestors for a few minutes. He said the recent hike was unwarranted and the subsidy announced by the government to offset the increase in tariff was insufficient. Representatives of social organisations and Tamil outfits also addressed the protesting workers.