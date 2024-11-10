 />
AIADMK warns govt. against turning city into a den of crimes

Published - November 10, 2024 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A. Anbalagan

A. Anbalagan

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan on Sunday cautioned the government against turning Puducherry into a lawless den of criminal and illegal activities, while promoting tourism.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Anbalagan called for independent and uncompromising policing across the city as the law enforcement force was critical to inspiring public confidence.

The AIADMK leader feared that public trust in the police force had weakened over the years as a section of officers were prepared to make compromises and turn a blind eye to the erroneous policies of the government.

He also condemned the tendency to open “every door to all sorts of illegal activities” in the U.T. in the name of tourism, keeping only revenue in mind. The consequence of this has been the transition of Puducherry into a “den of decadence and crime”.

He alleged that the city had been witnessing mushrooming of spas and massage parlours that engaged in sex work.

He also criticised the indiscriminate opening of scores of resto bars and night clubs, and the free flow of drugs into the tourist destination.

Mr. Anbalagan welcomed the initiative of the new Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), R. Kalaivanan, to review the law and order situation in the city and launch a crackdown on criminal activities, which led to the arrest of sellers of illegal lotteries.

The initiative -- an example of the results that could be achieved if an officer acted with intent -- also exposes the lack of effective action on this front in the past, he said.

