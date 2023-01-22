ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK wants to drop the pre-paid smart meter reading in Puducherry

January 22, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Anbalagan urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to urgently convene a meeting of NDA allies to reconsider the implementation of the scheme in Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

A. Anbalagan, AIADMK Secretary (East) | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

AIADMK Puducherry East secretary A. Anbalagan on Sunday called for suspending the move to introduce pre-paid smart meters to bill electricity usage, especially given the existing unpopularity over the power privatisation proposal.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Anbalagan urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to urgently convene a meeting of NDA allies to reconsider the implementation of the scheme in Puducherry. The Chief Minister should immediately go to Delhi and urge the Central Government to cancel this project, he said.

According to Mr. Anbalagan, irrespective of whether it is the Congress or the BJP at the Centre, Puducherry has been used as a test bed for implementing anti-people schemes, and this was unacceptable to the people here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pointing to the series of protests against the Central Government’s privatisation plan for the power sector, Mr. Anbalagan said now a proposal was mooted to introduce prepaid digital meters for an estimated 4.7 lakh consumers in the U.T. at a cost of Rs. 251 crore. He warned that such a move (where the costs would be recovered from consumers) would be deeply unpopular among the people.

Moreover, the first to be hit if the plan is implemented, would be government departments which have arrears running upto several crores of rupees, Mr. Anbalagan said.

The Puducherry unit of AIADMK would seek its leadership’s nod to launch a stir if the proposal is not withdrawn, he said .

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US