AIADMK wants New Year celebrations on Beach Road banned

‘Govt. not concerned about people’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday reiterated its demand for a ban on New Year celebrations on Beach Road.

Addressing a press conference, AIADMK leader in the Assembly and party secretary (East wing) A. Anbalagan said the government allowed celebrations on the beach as it was not concerned about the lives of the people. The Centre has given clear instructions on the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said.

Modalities sought

He urged the Lt. Governor to give directions to the District Collector and senior police officers to chalk out modalities for New Year celebrations.

Mr. Anbalagan also criticised the Chief Minister for his remark that the Centre was trying to merge Puducherry with Tamil Nadu. The CM was trying to spread wrong information that the Centre was trying for the merger of the Union Territory, he added.

He reiterated the demand for providing Rs. 2,500 to the people as Pongal gift as was being done in Tamil Nadu.