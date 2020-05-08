AIADMK wants liquor shops to be opened in U.T.

In a reversal of its position on opening liquor shops during the lockdown period, AIADMK on Friday asked the government to allow sale of alcohol in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here, party leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said there was no point in keeping the outlets closed after liquor shops were opened in the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.

Justifying the change in his party’s stand on the issue, Mr. Anbalagan said people living in the border areas of Puducherry had started travelling to Cuddalore and Villupuram to buy liquor. The adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu had a high number of COVID-19 cases. People travelling to those places posed a health hazard threat to the Union Territory. People had to stand in long queues without maintaining personal distancing norms, he added.

Besides the health risk, the territorial administration would be losing a revenue of ₹500 crore.

The AIADMK leader had earlier issued statements opposing the Congress government’s move to open liquor outlets.

He criticised the Lt. Governor for indulging in politics over the issue of illegal sale of liquor during lockdown.