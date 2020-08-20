Puducherry

AIADMK wants complete lockdown in U.T.

The All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has requested the government to impose a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday, AIADMK leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said the government should impose a complete lockdown for ten days in the Union Territory, starting August 24.

The number of cases have increased considerably in the Union Territory and a complete lockdown was the only solution to bring back normalcy. The party also wanted all the private medical colleges to be brought totally under the control of Health Department so that more patients could be given treatment for COVID-19, Mr Anbalagan said.

