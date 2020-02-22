AIADMK wants CM to resign over ruling on direct benefit transfer

Seeking the resignation of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy against the backdrop of High Court order dismissing his writ petition challenging the decision of the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to disburse cash to ration cardholders instead of supplying free rice, AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalgan on Saturday said the court order was “a big jolt for the government.”

The AIADMK leader told presspersons here that although the Chief Minister was responsible for the situation, the court order was a sort of suppression of the rights of Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister and the Ministers confronted the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor on all issues. “The confrontation has pushed the Union Territory backwards. The Chief Minister should shoulder the responsibility and quit office,” he said.

Criticising the opposition to cash disbursement for rice scheme, Mr. Anbalagan said the direct benefit transfer system was introduced by the United Progressive Alliance government. “How can a Congress Chief Minister question a scheme formulated by the UPA?” he asked.

The only solution, he said, was to attain Statehood so that the territory could come out of the direct control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The AIADMK requested the government to hold the Budget session of the Assembly for a month.