Puducherry

AIADMK wants CM to resign over ruling on direct benefit transfer

Govt.’s confrontation with L-G pushing U.T. backwards: MLA

Seeking the resignation of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy against the backdrop of High Court order dismissing his writ petition challenging the decision of the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to disburse cash to ration cardholders instead of supplying free rice, AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalgan on Saturday said the court order was “a big jolt for the government.”

The AIADMK leader told presspersons here that although the Chief Minister was responsible for the situation, the court order was a sort of suppression of the rights of Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister and the Ministers confronted the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor on all issues. “The confrontation has pushed the Union Territory backwards. The Chief Minister should shoulder the responsibility and quit office,” he said.

Criticising the opposition to cash disbursement for rice scheme, Mr. Anbalagan said the direct benefit transfer system was introduced by the United Progressive Alliance government. “How can a Congress Chief Minister question a scheme formulated by the UPA?” he asked.

The only solution, he said, was to attain Statehood so that the territory could come out of the direct control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The AIADMK requested the government to hold the Budget session of the Assembly for a month.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 11:51:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/aiadmk-wants-cm-to-resign-over-ruling-on-direct-benefit-transfer/article30891758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY