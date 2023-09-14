AIADMK urges Puducherry government to tone up health infrastructure to combat dengue

September 14, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry unit of AIADMK has urged the territorial government to tone up the health infrastructure in the Union Territory to combat the current rise in dengue cases.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan said the government hospitals continued to grapple with a significant load of patients affected with dengue and a severe shortage of beds. Over 50 cases of dengue have been reported in the last one week.

The Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, should visit government hospitals and ascertain the arrangements and facilities available for patients affected with dengue. The government should immediately tone up the health infrastructure in Puducherry, he said.

Mr. Anbalagan also appealed to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to constitute a high-level committee and work out a strategy without delay as the death of two persons due to dengue has caused panic among the public. He said each of the eight medical colleges should establish a tie-up with primary health centres so that a comprehensive approach can be adopted to combat dengue.

