AIADMK urges Puducherry government to speed up implementation of 10% quota for medical admissions

The party’s secretary A. Anbalagan said the CM and Lt Governor should take this issue up with the Centre to ensure the reservation is implemented at the earliest

August 31, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The AIADMK on Thursday, urged the territorial administration to speed up implementation of the 10% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in medical admission.

Addressing a press conference, AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan said the Lt Governor and Chief Minister, should take up with the Centre, the Puducherry Cabinet’s decision to introduce a 10% quota for NEET-qualified government school students in medical colleges. The government should get the necessary approval from the Centre for speedy implementation of the reservation policy, he demanded.

“There should not be any delay in implementing the quota. The Tamil Nadu government has already introduced a quota for medical admissions. This reservation policy will help students from rural areas to pursue medical courses,” he pointed out.

The government should also consider scrapping the NRI (non-resident Indian) quota in government medical college as the fee collected under this was meagre, he said.

