AIADMK urges Puducherry government to release white paper on privatisation of power distribution

A. Anbalagan

The AIADMK has urged the Puducherry Government to release a white paper on the proposed move to privatise electricity distribution in the Union Territory. In a statement, AIADMK State secretary (East) A. Anbalagan said the territorial administration should come out with a clear explanation or reason on the need to privatise power distribution.

The Government’s lack of transparency on the issue had resulted in political parties alleging irregularities in the entire bidding process. Hence, the government should release a white paper on the issue, he said. The Government should also ensure the proper valuation of movable assets of the Puducherry Electricity Department. While the Department had movable assets worth ₹1,500 crore, an expert committee constituted by the Government had calculated the assets at a meagre ₹600 crore.

Alleging that the valuation of movable assets of the Electricity department was not done properly, Mr. Anbalagan urged the government to carry out revaluation of the assets.