AIADMK urges Puducherry government to release white paper on privatisation of power distribution

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 08, 2022 08:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Anbalagan 

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK has urged the Puducherry Government to release a white paper on the proposed move to privatise electricity distribution in the Union Territory. In a statement, AIADMK State secretary (East) A. Anbalagan said the territorial administration should come out with a clear explanation or reason on the need to privatise power distribution.

The Government’s lack of transparency on the issue had resulted in political parties alleging irregularities in the entire bidding process. Hence, the government should release a white paper on the issue, he said. The Government should also ensure the proper valuation of movable assets of the Puducherry Electricity Department. While the Department had movable assets worth ₹1,500 crore, an expert committee constituted by the Government had calculated the assets at a meagre ₹600 crore.

Alleging that the valuation of movable assets of the Electricity department was not done properly, Mr. Anbalagan urged the government to carry out revaluation of the assets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app