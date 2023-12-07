HamberMenu
AIADMK urges Puducherry government to constitute committee to monitor utilisation of SCP funds

A sum of ₹128 crore was allotted under the SCP for the welfare of Adi-Dravidars in the Union Territory and the authorities had not spent even one-third of the earmarked funds, says AIADMK State secretary A. Anbalagan

December 07, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK has called upon the Puducherry Government to constitute a committee to monitor the utilisation of funds under the Special Component Plan (SCP) in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, AIADMK State secretary A. Anbalagan said a sum of ₹128 crore was allotted under the SCP for the welfare of Adi-Dravidars in the Union Territory. However, the authorities had not spent even one-third of the earmarked funds, which is a great injustice to the Adi-Dravidars. The committee should meet once every month and monitor the spending of funds under SCP.

Mr. Anbalagan said the government had received over 4,000 loan applications from Adi-Dravidar youth to help them start self-employment ventures. But, so far, loans have not been sanctioned to even one applicant, he pointed out.

He added the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy after assuming office had announced that education loans of students would be waived. However, the government had not even issued a Government Order over the last two-and-a-half years in this regard, he said.

